Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris St Germain hit back to make a winning start

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 10:27 pm
Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG began their Ligue 1 campaign with a win (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG began their Ligue 1 campaign with a win (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paris St Germain made a winning start in their bid to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown as they came from behind to win 2-1 at newly-promoted Troyes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side, whose preparations for the game were overshadowed by rumours linking the club with Lionel Messi, were stunned when Oualid El Hajjam headed Troyes into a ninth-minute lead at the Stade de l’Aube.

But PSG quickly turned the game around with new signing Achraf Hakimi equalising 10 minutes later and Mauro Icardi then putting them ahead after 21 minutes.

That proved enough for the visitors, who held on despite late pressure from the hosts.

Lyon needed an equaliser from substitute Islam Slimani to claim a 1-1 draw in their opener against Brest.

The former Leicester striker struck with his first touch of the ball to level after 62 minutes at the Groupama Stadium.

Irvin Cardona had given the visitors the lead two minutes before the interval after a fine run and long-range shot.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund got their season up and running with a routine 3-0 win over third division Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

The treble took the prolific Norwegian’s tally for the club to 60 goals in as many games.

Elsewhere in the cup, RB Leipzig claimed a comfortable 4-0 win at Sandhausen, Stuttgart thrashed Dynamo Berlin 6-0 and Bayer Leverkusen saw off Lokomotive Leipzig 3-0.

One notable shock of the round saw Bundesliga newcomers Greuther Furth beaten 5-4 on penalties by fourth division Babelsberg after a 2-2 draw.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal