Fifteen killed as bus overturns in Turkey

Fifteen people were killed when a bus veered off a major road and overturned in western Turkey on Sunday.

The governor’s office of Balikesir province said 17 other people who were injured in the crash were being treated in five hospitals.

Investigators at the site of the crash in Balikesir, western Turkey (IHA/AP)

It said the incident happened at 4.40am local time (0140 GMT).

Emergency services declared 11 people dead at the scene. Four others died later in hospital.

No other details were immediately available.