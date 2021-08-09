The sporting weekend in pictures

Great Britain signed off Tokyo 2020 with 65 medals – including 22 golds – to match their medal haul from the London 2012 Games.

There was less to celebrate for the British and Irish Lions, who lost their series decider 19-16 to South Africa.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.

Jason Kenny won his seventh gold medal on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lauren Price won Great Britain’s 22nd and last gold of the Tokyo Olympics after comprehensively outboxing China’s Li Qian in the middleweight category (Adam Davy/PA)

Leicester beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Community Shield thanks to a late Kelechi Iheanacho penalty (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City’s £100million British transfer record signing made his first appearance in the Community Shield defeat to Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

England captain Joe Root scored 109 in the first Test against India – his 21st Test century (Tim Goode/PA)

The British and Irish Lions were agonisingly defeated 19-16 in the deciding Test to lose the series to South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)