News / World The sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association August 9, 2021, 5:03 am Cyclist Jason Kenny became the first Team GB athlete to win seven Olympic gold medals with victory in the Kierin (Danny Lawson/PA) Great Britain signed off Tokyo 2020 with 65 medals – including 22 golds – to match their medal haul from the London 2012 Games. There was less to celebrate for the British and Irish Lions, who lost their series decider 19-16 to South Africa. Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend. Jason Kenny won his seventh gold medal on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA) Lauren Price won Great Britain's 22nd and last gold of the Tokyo Olympics after comprehensively outboxing China's Li Qian in the middleweight category (Adam Davy/PA) Leicester beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Community Shield thanks to a late Kelechi Iheanacho penalty (Nick Potts/PA) Manchester City's £100million British transfer record signing made his first appearance in the Community Shield defeat to Leicester (Nick Potts/PA) England captain Joe Root scored 109 in the first Test against India – his 21st Test century (Tim Goode/PA) The British and Irish Lions were agonisingly defeated 19-16 in the deciding Test to lose the series to South Africa (Steve Haag/PA) The EFL season kicked off with Hull announcing their return to the Championship with a 4-1 win over Preston (Danny Lawson/PA)