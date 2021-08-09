Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

France’s coronavirus pass now required in restaurants and on trains

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 12:08 pm
A woman walks past signs reading ‘A ticket, a mask, a health pass’ at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris (Adrienne Surprenant/AP)
People in France are now required to show a QR code proving they have a special coronavirus pass to enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel across the country.

The measure is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get the vaccine and to slow down a surge in infections, as the highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for most cases in France.

More than 36 million people in France, or over 54% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The special pass is issued to people who are vaccinated against Covid-19, who have proof of recent recovery from the virus or who have a recent negative test.

A railway employee checks the Covid-19 health pass that everyone in the country needs to enter cafes, trains and other venues at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris
A railway employee checks a Covid-19 health pass at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris (Adrienne Surprenant/AP)

The measure also applies to tourists visiting the country.

In hospitals, visitors and patients who have appointments are required to have the pass.

Exceptions are made for people needing urgent care at the emergency ward.

The pass is now required on high-speed, intercity and night trains carrying more than 400,000 passengers per day, transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said.

It is also required on long-distance travel by plane and bus.

“We’re going to enforce massive controls,” Mr Djebbari said.

Paper or digital documents are accepted.

People arrive at the Gare de Lyon train station where a sign reads 'A ticket, a mask, a health pass, in Paris
People arrive at the Gare de Lyon train station where a sign reads ‘A ticket, a mask, a health pass’ (Adrienne Surprenant/AP)

Polls show that most French support the health pass.

But the measure has prompted strong opposition from some people who say their freedoms will be compromised, notably by limiting movements and daily activities outside the home.

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators marched in Paris and other French cities for a fourth consecutive week of protests against the measure.

The pass was already in place last month for cultural and recreational venues including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks.

The law also requires healthcare workers to be vaccinated against the virus by September 15.

