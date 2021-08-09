Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Barcelona suffer further blow as Sergio Aguero sidelined for 10 weeks

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 12:15 pm
A calf injury means Sergio Aguero will miss the start of the 2021/22 season with new club Barcelona (Carl Recine/PA)
Barcelona have received an injury blow with the news that striker Sergio Aguero is set to be sidelined for 10 weeks with a calf issue.

The LaLiga giants are still reeling from the departure of Lionel Messi, who is reportedly close to joining Paris St Germain in the coming days.

Now they will be without Messi’s Argentina team-mate, with Aguero’s Barcelona debut delayed due to his injury setback.

“Tests carried out on first team player Kun Aguero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around ten weeks,” Barcelona tweeted on Monday morning.

Aguero, 33, moved to the Nou Camp at the start of the summer when his contract at Manchester City expired.

He spent 10 seasons at City, winning five Premier League titles – including his injury-time winner against QPR in a final-day victory which saw them pip rivals Manchester United to the crown.

Aguero left England as the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history, hitting 184 goals while at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero left Manchester City after helping them to the Premier League title last season.
A couple of injury-hit campaigns saw him drop down the pecking order, with his final appearance coming as a substitute in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

However, his start to life at the 26-time Spanish champions has been a tough one as he has seen friend and compatriot Messi leave and injury rule him out of the opening months of the campaign.

