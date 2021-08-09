Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Romelu Lukaku undergoing medical ahead of proposed return to Chelsea – reports

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 6:58 pm
Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to rejoin Chelsea for £97.5million (PA Wire via Belga)
Romelu Lukaku has been undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed return to Chelsea from Inter Milan, according to reports.

The 28-year-old Belgium striker is reported to have completed part of the medical in Milan on Monday, and be close to re-joining the Blues for a club-record fee of 115million euros (£97.5m).

The PA news agency has contacted Chelsea for comment.

Lukaku (left) was with Chelsea from 2011 to 2014 (Rebecca Naden/PA).
Romelu Lukaku (left) was with Chelsea from 2011 to 2014 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Lukaku was with Chelsea for three years from 2011, the last two of which featured season-long loan stints with West Brom and then Everton.

He subsequently joined the Toffees in a permanent deal in the summer of 2014 and then moved on to Manchester United in 2017.

Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for United across two seasons before then signing for Inter, for whom he has netted 47 times in 72 Serie A games, helping them win the title last term.

Lukaku is Belgium’s record scorer with 64 goals in 98 appearances.

