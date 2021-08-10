Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Etihad announces losses due to falling passenger numbers during pandemic

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 9:53 am
A Etihad Airways Airbus A380 plane comes into land at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)
Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad reported core operating losses of 400 million US dollars for the first half of the year, driven by a 68% drop in passenger revenue as highly contagious variants of coronavirus course across the globe.

The figure, although half of the 800 million US dollars in losses reported amid the devastation of the pandemic in the first half of 2020, reflects the continued uncertain outlook for international travel.

Over the last six months, the airline carried one million passengers who on average filled 24.9% of plane seats, down from 3.5 million passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020.

An Etihad Airbus A340 plane lands at Heathrow Airport in Middlesex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tony Douglas, chief executive of Etihad, lamented the “curveball of the Delta variant disrupting the global recovery in air travel”.

But the carrier, which competes with nearby Dubai’s Emirates and Qatar Airways, stressed it is ready to reap the benefits of a rebound after slashing year-on-year operational costs by 27% to 1.4 billion US dollars.

Etihad is one of the Middle East’s top carriers but was wracked by financial losses even before the pandemic clobbered the aviation industry worldwide.

