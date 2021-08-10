Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Teacher goes on trial in German cannibalism case

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 11:24 am
The defendant sits in a courtroom in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 holding a cardboard in front of his face. A German man who is suspected of having killed another man and eaten pieces of his body has gone on trial in Berlin. After the killing, which took place last September, the suspect allegedly chopped up the man’s body in his apartment on the northern outskirts of Berlin and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city, dpa reported from the trial’s beginning at a Berlin state court Tuesday. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
A German man suspected of killing another man for sexual gratification and eating pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Berlin.

The 41-year-old teacher is accused of meeting a 43-year-old mechanic on an online dating site a few hours before the killing, German news agency dpa reported.

Neither of their names was released for privacy reasons.

Prosecutors said there was no indication that the victim agreed to be killed.

After the killing last September, the accused allegedly chopped up the man’s body in his apartment in the Berlin-Pankow neighbourhood and then spread parts of it around different areas of the city, dpa reported.

Police were looking for the missing man for weeks before bones were found in a forest in northern Berlin and the accused was tracked down with the help of sniffer dogs.

The trial at a Berlin state court is expected to last until mid-October.

In 2006, a German court convicted Armin Meiwes of murder and disturbing the peace for killing and eating a man he had met online. Meiwes is serving a life sentence.

In 2015, a German police officer was convicted of murder for killing a man he met in an internet chat forum devoted to cannibalism.

Prosecutors said the victim had fantasised about being eaten, but there was no evidence the suspect did so.

