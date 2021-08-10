Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Twitter says UK ‘by far’ main origin of racist posts after Euro 2020 final

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 12:42 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 1:11 pm
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka (Nick Potts/Lars Baron/Mike Egerton/PA)
Twitter says the United Kingdom was “by far” the main origin of racist posts aimed at England players after the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions’ fine European Championship run ended in a heart-breaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failing to convert their spot-kicks.

The trio were subjected to sickening online abuse in the aftermath, with police last week confirming they had so far made 11 arrests during their investigation of online racial abuse of England players.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Italy won Euro 2020 after the trio missed spot kicks (PA Wire)

Twitter has now shared an overview of their analysis of “the abhorrent racist abuse” directed at players on the platform around last month’s final.

“On the night of the Euros final, our automated tools kicked in immediately, and ensured we identified and removed 1,622 abusive Tweets in the 24 hours that followed,” Twitter UK posted.

“Only two per cent of the tweets we removed generated more than 1,000 impressions.

“While many have quite rightly highlighted the global nature of the conversation, it is also important to acknowledge the UK was – by far – the largest country of origin for the abusive tweets we removed.

“Our data suggests that ID verification would have been unlikely to prevent the abuse from happening – as of the permanently suspended accounts, 99 per cent of account owners were identifiable.

“Since our update in February, we’ve improved our proactive tools to identify racist abuse and removed just under 13,000 tweets – of which 95 per cent were identified proactively.

“Soon, we will be testing a new product feature that temporarily autoblocks accounts using harmful language.

“There is no place for racist abuse on Twitter.

“Our aim is always that Twitter be used as a vehicle for every person to communicate safely.

“We’re determined to do all we can, along with our partners, to stop these abhorrent views and behaviours being seen on and off the platform.”

