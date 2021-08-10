Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Marcus Rashford says shoulder surgery ‘went well’ as he sits out start of season

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 4:10 pm
Marcus Rashford has gone under the knife (Michael Regan/PA)
Marcus Rashford says surgery on his long-standing shoulder issue was a success as the Manchester United forward starts a spell on the sidelines.

Having played with the issue for much of last season, the 23-year-old forward went to Euro 2020 and hit the post in England’s penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the final.

Rashford decided after the Euros to have the issue fixed and, following consultation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, club medical staff and specialists, United announced at the end of July that he would have surgery.

The England forward confirmed that the operation took place on August 6 in a social media post that features an image of his left arm in a sling and shoulder in a bandage.

“Thank you for all the well wishes,” Rashford posted. “I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well.

“A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good. Hope you’re all having a great day!”

The PA news agency understands Rashford could be back training next month but may face around 12 weeks out for club and country.

United kick off their Premier League season at home to Leeds on Saturday, while England have five World Cup qualifiers during the period Rashford could be absent for.

United said: “It remains to be seen when Marcus will return to action and we wish him well in his recovery.”

