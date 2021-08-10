Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fans gather outside PSG stadium as Lionel Messi arrives in French capital

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 7:06 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 9:03 pm
Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris (Francois Mori/AP)
Excited Paris St Germain fans gathered at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening after the club issued a series of less than subtle hints that Argentina superstar Lionel Messi was about to sign.

The 34-year-old six-times Ballon d’Or winner, who bade an emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years on Sunday, had earlier been pictured in Paris, sending the club’s supporters into a frenzy.

Footage posted on social media later showed Messi arriving at the stadium and waving at the assembled fans.

Messi, who was out of contract, is understood to have travelled to the French capital to undergo a medical before signing a two-year deal which some reports have suggested will carry an annual salary of 35million euros, or £29.7million.

PSG started to tease their social media followers by posting a 13-second video clip on their Twitter account which featured what appeared to be a brief image of a footballer in an Argentina number 10 shirt and a picture of the PSG dressing room with an Argentinian flag hanging above a seat.

The footage was accompanied by the words, “New diamond in Paris”.

Then they tweeted another video clip showing six Ballons d’Or with the Eiffel Tower in the background, along with an egg timer emoji and later a third showing an Argentina flag hanging on a dressing room peg between former Barca team-mate Neymar’s number 10 shirt and the number seven worn by Kylian Mbappe.

PSG have called a press conference for Wednesday morning, although there was still no official confirmation of a signing which the player himself admitted was a possibility as he took his leave of the club he had joined as a 13-year-old at the weekend.

Messi had been pictured wearing a T-shirt with the club’s trademark “Ici c’est Paris” – This is Paris – on the front after flying over from Barcelona earlier in the day with his father and agent Jorge appearing to confirm the impending move when questioned by reporters at the airport in Catalonia.

Lionel Messi's wife revealed the couple
Lionel Messi’s wife revealed the couple (Antonela Roccuzzo/Instagram)

The Argentina international’s wife Antonela also posted an update on her Instagram account which read, “All together towards a new adventure” alongside a picture of the couple on an aeroplane.

Barca stunned the football world on Thursday night when they announced that Messi, who scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Catalan side and played his part in the capture of 35 trophies, would be leaving.

Hopes that a new deal could be agreed – Messi insisted he wanted to stay and had offered to take a 50 per cent pay cut – had been high, but president Joan Laporta blamed LaLiga’s financial rules for the failure to do so.

PSG and Manchester City were swiftly touted as possible destinations and the big-spending Ligue 1 club, whose quest for a maiden Champions League success is ongoing, wasted little time in making their pitch.

A jubilant reception is guaranteed with Neymar having already appeared to issue his own welcome, posting on his Instagram account the words ‘Back together’ above a montage of the duo’s best goals and assists from their time together at the Nou Camp.

PSG have also signed big-name free agents Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer to boost their challenge for European glory.

