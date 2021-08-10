Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Star Trek memorabilia going under the hammer

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 8:55 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 11:56 pm
The command uniform worn by Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery is among a trove of objects from the series going under the hammer (Prop Store/PA)
More than 200 original costumes, props and behind-the-scenes memorabilia from Star Trek are going under the hammer.

Fans of seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks will get the chance to own pieces of the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Highlights of next month’s Prop Store auction include Tevrin Krit’s captain’s chair from Short Treks and a Hero Type II Phaser, which both have estimated prices of between £5,750-£7,225.

Tevrin Krit’s captain’s chair from Short Treks is going under the hammer (Prop Store/PA)

The command uniform worn by Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery is expected to sell for between £2,167-£3,612, as is the section 31 outfit worn by Michelle Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou.

The science uniform worn by Anthony Rapp’s Paul Stamets could sell for £2,167, auctioneers said, while Wilson Cruz’s medical uniform could fetch the same price.

And items from the collection of late Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy, who was beloved by millions of fans for playing Spock, are also going under the hammer, with proceeds donated to the UCLA chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) research programme.

A phaser from the Star Trek franchise is up for sale as part of a memorabilia auction (Prop Store/PA)

Framed Spock ears from Star Trek Into Darkness – estimated to fetch between £1,445-£2,167 – and a Star Trek 25th anniversary pinball machine – which has a guide price of £5,780-£7,225 – will be sold at the auction.

Nimoy died in 2015 aged 83 and his family has been funding COPD research since.

Each item sold at the auction comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Discovery and Short Treks creator Alex Kurtzman and Prop Store.

Chuck Costas, VP of business development & operations for Prop Store, said: “From the beginning, Star Trek: Discovery was an innovative series that brought the legendary Star Trek franchise into a new era with eye-popping craft and state-of-the-art spectacle.

“As long-time obsessives ourselves, we are over the moon to be able to offer one of the world’s most loyal fanbases this curated selection of iconic props and costumes from the first two seasons of the series.”

The Prop Store auction begins on September 2 and concludes on September 16.

Fans can register now to bid in the auction and to get updates at www.propstore.com/startrek.

