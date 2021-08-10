Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Satirical drama The White Lotus renewed for second season

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 9:34 pm
Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady star in The White Lotus, which has been renewed for a second season (HBO/PA)
Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady star in The White Lotus, which has been renewed for a second season (HBO/PA)

Critically acclaimed drama The White Lotus has been renewed for a second season, network HBO has said.

The six-part class satire, created by School Of Rock writer Mike White, is set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort where not all is as it seems.

Murray Bartlett
Murray Bartlett stars as a hotel manager in The White Lotus (HBO/PA)

Its cast includes Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge and Sydney Sweeney.

The next season leaves the Aloha State behind and follows a new group of holidaymakers at another White Lotus property.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said: “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

The White Lotus has been a hit with critics and HBO said it is the number one series on its HBO Max streaming service.

The White Lotus will premiere in the UK on Sky Atlantic on August 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]