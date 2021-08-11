Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Music

Former head of CBS Records Walter Yetnikoff dies aged 87

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 4:38 am
Walter Yetnikoff, former president of CBS Records, has died (Carlos Rene Perez/AP)
Walter Yetnikoff, the head of CBS Records who presided over blockbuster releases by Michael Jackson, Billy Joel and many others has died aged 87.

Yetnikoff’s death was confirmed on Tuesday by David Ritz, who collaborated with Yetnikoff on his memoir Howling at the Moon.

The stocky, bearded Yetnikoff was a former lawyer and helped embody a moment when rock music became big business, embraced and absorbed by corporate America, when contracts and acquisitions seemed as eventful as the music itself.

He joined CBS as a staff lawyer in the early 1960s, was named president of CBS Records International in 1971 and CEO of CBS Records in 1975.

Yetnikoff oversaw the release of Thriller by Michael Jackson
Yetnikoff oversaw the release of Thriller by Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

His reign peaked with such mega sellers including Jackson’s Thriller, Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell and Joel’s 52nd Street.

CBS’ revenues more than quadrupled under his watch, from 485 million US dollars (£350 million) to over 2 billion dollars (£1.45 billion), but he also blew a fortune by arranging costly deals for Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones and others past their commercial prime.

He told Rolling Stone in 1988: “If you are successful – as it should be – you simply have to pay an artist, give them a cheque for all this money.

“It’s my pleasure to give Michael Jackson a big, big cheque. Number one, it shows that we’re successful. Two, whatever he earned, we earned more.”

