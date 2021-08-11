Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New Zealand great Chris Cairns in serious condition after ‘major medical event’

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 9:14 am
Chris Cairns remains in a serious condition after undergoing a second heart operation (Chris Young/PA)
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns remains in a serious condition after undergoing a second heart operation in a Sydney hospital.

The 51-year-old was transferred to St Vincent’s on Tuesday having initially had surgery in Canberra last week for a reported aortic dissection – a tear in the lining of the body’s main artery.

“Chris suffered a major medical event in Canberra late last week,” said a statement from his wife Melanie.

“He initially underwent surgery in Canberra, but the seriousness of his condition is such that he has now been transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he has undergone further cardiovascular surgery.

“Chris’ family and friends are heartened by the respectful and warm manner in which this terrible news has been reported, and received by the public, both in New Zealand and around the world, and thanks everyone for their warm wishes, prayers, and kind words.

“For now, no further statements will be made regarding Chris’ situation, and the Cairns family asks that people continue to respect their privacy as they deal with this difficult, upsetting and concerning situation.”

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for his country between 1989 and 2006 and support has poured in from his homeland and throughout the cricketing world.

“We’re deeply concerned to hear of Chris Cairns’ medical emergency,” said New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White.

“Our thoughts are with his family in Australia and here in New Zealand. Chris is a much-loved husband, father, and son – and remains one of our finest all-rounders. We hope he’s able to make a full recovery.”

The New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association added: “The NZCPA and our members are all deeply saddened by the news about Chris Cairns and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this difficult time.”

