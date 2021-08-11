Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Holy calling: Pope Francis has phone chat during audience with public

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 12:25 pm
Pope Francis accepts a phone call during his audience with the public at the Vatican (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)
Pope Francis accepts a phone call during his audience with the public at the Vatican (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Maybe heaven can wait, but a phone call for the pope could not.

In a decidedly unusual break from protocol, Pope Francis took a mobile phone call from an aide while standing at centre stage in a Vatican auditorium for his weekly Wednesday audience with the public.

Francis, who had blessed the attendees near the event’s end, chatted animatedly for a couple of minutes with whomever was on the other end.

The pope gestured with his free hand as if the caller could see him – a common impulse for many people when talking on the phone – while he held the device to his left ear with his other hand. Francis seemed to be explaining something and did most of the talking.

Pope greets the faithful
Pope Francis went back to greeting the waiting faithful after taking the phone call (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

He twice moved his right hand as if he were signing something.

The Vatican didn’t immediately respond to requests for information about why Francis accepted the call.

After blessing the members of his audience, the pope typically wades into the crowd to greet many of them affectionately.

But in another departure from the routine, Francis on Wednesday abruptly changed direction while chatting with another aide as he was about to descend the stage steps. Instead of greeting the faithful, he headed toward a closed exit door on the stage.

First the aide, then the pope, gestured to the participants that they should wait. The aide opened the door, and the pope walked briskly off the stage.

After a few minutes, Francis returned and went down the marble steps to the audience section to mingle with people who wanted to shake his hand or take selfies with him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal