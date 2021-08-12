Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Impeachment: American Crime Story teases scandal that almost doomed a president

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 2:33 am
Sarah Paulson stars as civil servant Linda Tripp in the trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story (Ian West/PA)
Beanie Feldstein’s Monica Lewinsky faces off against Sarah Paulson’s Linda Tripp in the trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The highly awaited next instalment in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series will explore the scandal that almost doomed a president – Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Lewinsky during the 1990s.

Clive Owen stars as Clinton while Sopranos actress Edie Falco will appear as his wife Hillary.

Billy Eichner, Judith Light and Cobie Smulders will also star.

The teaser shows Feldstein marching towards Paulson’s Tripp – the former White House employee who acted as the intern’s confidante only to secretly record their conversations about the affair.

“This person kissed me,” Feldstein’s Monica whispers.

“Tell me everything,” Paulson replies.

The infamous blue dress that proved a key piece of evidence in the scandal gets a mention and the trailer ends with Feldstein lamenting: “My life is over.”

Lewinsky was 22 when she and Clinton, then 49, embarked on an affair.

Bill Clinton
Former US President Bill Clinton was almost ousted from the White House after embarking on an affair with an intern (Brian Lawless/PA)

Clinton, now 74, initially denied the claims before accepting they had a sexual relationship.

He was impeached in the US House of Representatives but acquitted by the Senate and was able to serve his second term as president.

Lewinsky, now 48, was pilloried for her role in the affair and later wrote about her mental health struggles due to the scandal.

Tripp died in 2020 aged 70.

Previous American Crime Story series have focused on the criminal trial and acquittal of OJ Simpson over the death of his wife Nicole Brown and the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Impeachment is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story Of The Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere in the US on September 7 but a UK release date is yet to be announced.

