Thursday, August 12th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Lil Nas X hired security after controversy over Montero music video

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 5:13 am
Rapper Lil Nas X revealed he hired security following the controversy over one of his provocative music videos (Yui Mok/PA)
Rapper Lil Nas X revealed he hired security following the controversy over one of his provocative music videos (Yui Mok/PA)

Rapper Lil Nas X revealed he hired security following the controversy over one of his provocative music videos.

The hip hop star released Montero (Call Me By Your Name) in March and it was accompanied by a satanic-themed video.

It featured the musician sliding down a pole into hell before giving the devil a lap dance.

Lil Nas X, 22, was criticised by some conservative pundits for the video.

Speaking to Variety, the Grammy-winner revealed he was aggressively confronted by an angry passer-by following Montero’s release and he has since brought in protection.

Asked if he has ever felt unsafe in public as a gay man, he said: “Yeah, a lot of the times, absolutely. Especially once the Call Me video came out.

“There was literally someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, and they were like, ‘F*** you!’ or something like that. They started to follow the car. That’s when I started getting security.”

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, said he cannot be sure the confrontation was triggered by the video but “I feel like it couldn’t be a coincidence”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Old Town Road musician discussed his private life.

He has been widely praised for proudly exploring his sexuality in his music and revealed he has a boyfriend.

Lil Nas X said: “I think this is the one. I can’t explain it. It’s a feeling.”

