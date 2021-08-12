Harry Kane set to train with Tottenham team on Friday if Covid test is negative

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will take his five-day PCR coronavirus test ahead of potentially joining in group training on Friday.

The England captain has been in self-isolation at the club’s training complex since Saturday, five days after Spurs expected him back from his holiday to the Bahamas.

Kane, who has been training individually, will take a coronavirus test on Thursday as part of the test-and-release scheme following his return from an amber list destination and if he is negative he will be clear to join group training on Friday.

Kane wants to leave Tottenham this summer, with Manchester City expressing their interest (Paul Childs/PA)

That would leave him just two sessions before the season opener against champions Manchester City on Sunday – a game boss Nuno Espirito Santo had previously said he would be available for.

Whether that is the case after such a short period of time with the squad remains to be seen, while there will also be huge question marks over Kane’s frame of mind, having been linked with a move to City this summer.

Kane and Nuno were due to hold talks earlier this week for the first time since the latter’s appointment last month, with the Portuguese keen to “solve all the situations”.

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted their interest in signing Kane last week, but said unless Spurs were willing to negotiate then it was “finished”.

The north London club have remained insistent throughout that their star striker is not for sale and it would need a fee north of £150million to even get them to the negotiating table.

Kane was expected back at the club’s Enfield training base for pre-season testing last Monday but did not show and it later emerged he was still on holiday in the Bahamas before making a pitstop in Florida.

The 28-year-old broke his silence last Friday by revealing he would return to the club the following day “as planned” and insisted he would never refuse to train with the club.

New signing Bryan Gil trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Wednesday following his return from the Olympics.

The 20-year-old, who signed from Sevilla, won a silver medal with Spain in Tokyo but has already integrated into the squad after Covid checks following his arrival in London.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has joined Swedish side Degerfors on a season-long loan.