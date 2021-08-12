Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Harry Kane set to train with Tottenham team on Friday if Covid test is negative

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 11:06 am
arry Kane is due to take a five-day PCR coronavirus test on Thursday (Paul Childs/PA)
Tottenham striker Harry Kane will take his five-day PCR coronavirus test ahead of potentially joining in group training on Friday.

The England captain has been in self-isolation at the club’s training complex since Saturday, five days after Spurs expected him back from his holiday to the Bahamas.

Kane, who has been training individually, will take a coronavirus test on Thursday as part of the test-and-release scheme following his return from an amber list destination and if he is negative he will be clear to join group training on Friday.

Kane wants to leave Tottenham this summer, with Manchester City expressing their interest
Kane wants to leave Tottenham this summer, with Manchester City expressing their interest (Paul Childs/PA)

That would leave him just two sessions before the season opener against champions Manchester City on Sunday – a game boss Nuno Espirito Santo had previously said he would be available for.

Whether that is the case after such a short period of time with the squad remains to be seen, while there will also be huge question marks over Kane’s frame of mind, having been linked with a move to City this summer.

Kane and Nuno were due to hold talks earlier this week for the first time since the latter’s appointment last month, with the Portuguese keen to “solve all the situations”.

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted their interest in signing Kane last week, but said unless Spurs were willing to negotiate then it was “finished”.

The north London club have remained insistent throughout that their star striker is not for sale and it would need a fee north of £150million to even get them to the negotiating table.

Kane was expected back at the club’s Enfield training base for pre-season testing last Monday but did not show and it later emerged he was still on holiday in the Bahamas before making a pitstop in Florida.

The 28-year-old broke his silence last Friday by revealing he would return to the club the following day “as planned” and insisted he would never refuse to train with the club.

New signing Bryan Gil trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Wednesday following his return from the Olympics.

The 20-year-old, who signed from Sevilla, won a silver medal with Spain in Tokyo but has already integrated into the squad after Covid checks following his arrival in London.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has joined Swedish side Degerfors on a season-long loan.

