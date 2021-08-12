Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 11:21 am
Album cover of Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (Rounder Records via AP)
Album cover of Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (Rounder Records via AP)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration Raising Sand became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards.

The 12-track Raise The Roof will be out on November 19 from Rounder Records and is a collection of covers, like its predecessor.

It was completed in Nashville just weeks before the 2020 lockdown and is once again produced by T-Bone Burnett.

The new album has Plant and Krauss singing songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Betty Harris and the band Calexico, among others. There is also a Plant-Burnett original.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman, previously best known for his high-decibel shrieking and rock star theatrics, found more docile Nashville melodies with country and bluegrass icon Krauss on their first collaboration.

Raising Sand won album of the year at the 2008 Americana Music Honours & Awards, debuted #2 on the Billboard 200, generated platinum sales and was hailed around the world as a creative high point in both musicians’ long and distinguished careers.

That album featured The Everly Brothers’ Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On), Allen Toussaint’s Fortune Teller, Townes Van Zandt’s Nothin’ and country star Mel Tillis’ Stick With Me Baby.

The new album will include covers of Harris’ Trouble With My Lover, Wiley’s Last Kind Words Blues, Jimmy Reed’s High and Lonesome and Ola Belle Reed’s You Led Me To The Wrong.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]