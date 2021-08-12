Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Japan mayor apologises for biting athlete’s Olympic medal

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 4:59 pm
Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura, left, bites the Olympic gold medal of Miu Goto, right, of Japan softball team who won the event at the 2020 Summer Olympics (Kyodo News via AP)
A Japanese mayor apologised on Thursday for biting the Olympic gold medal of a softball player who had paid a courtesy visit after Japan beat the United States in the final.

Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura had praised pitcher Miu Goto during the visit on August 4, but his eyes were glued to her medal.

He asked her to put it around his neck, then pulled down his face mask and bit into it.

“I’m really sorry that I hurt the treasure of the gold medalist,” Mr Kawamura told reporters on Thursday.

The mayor said the medal was undamaged, although he offered to pay for the cost of a new one.

Goto, however, has accepted the International Olympic Committee’s offer of a replacement, according to Japanese media reports.

The medal bite has become a staple of Olympic photo-ops — but for the winners themselves, not others.

The scene broadcast on television prompted thousands of complaints. Some Olympians said they treat their medals as treasures and that it was outrageous for Mr Kawamura to bite one.

“I would cry if that happened to me,” Naohisa Takato, who won gold for Japan in judo, said on Twitter. “I handle my own gold medal so gently not to scratch it.”

Yuki Ota, a silver-medal-winning fencer, said the mayor’s action was disrespectful to athletes and was a bad idea for Covid-19 measures.

Goto reportedly considered keeping the original but eventually accepted the IOC offer of a replacement.

