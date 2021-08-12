Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sony delays Venom sequel release amid Delta virus surge

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 7:56 pm
Tom Hardy stars in Venom (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
In the biggest sign yet that Hollywood’s autumn plans are being altered by the coronavirus surge driven by the Delta variant, Sony Pictures has delayed the release of the big-budget sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Instead of opening in theatres on September 24, the Venom sequel will now debut on October 15.

The film, starring Tom Hardy, had already been delayed numerous times during earlier stages of the pandemic.

But after constant turmoil, the autumn movie calendar has stayed relatively calm until recently. Last week, Paramount Pictures postponed the release of Clifford The Big Red Dog, citing the Delta variant.

What Venom and Clifford have in common is that they are planned as theatre-only releases.

Sony does not have a major streaming platform the way Disney and Warner Bros do.

Those studios have been relaying partly on subscription boosts or digital rentals to offset lost box office.

The original Venom earned 856 million dollars (£620 million) globally in 2018.

After ramping-up ticket sales, the box office has turned sour in recent weeks. After Disney’s Jungle Cruise underperformed in late July, Warner Bros’ The Suicide Squad opened with an underwhelming 26.2 million dollars last weekend.

Analysts have said the Delta variant is keeping many moviegoers home.

But the Venom delay — relatively short compared to the postponements of last year — also suggests the film industry is banking on the current surge fading quickly.

This weekend, Disney will release the 20th Century Fox production Free Guy, with Ryan Reynolds, only in theatres.

