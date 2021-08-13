Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Impeachment: American Crime Story trailer features Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 3:47 am
Clive Owen transforms into embattled president Bill Clinton in the first full trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story (Ian West/PA)
Clive Owen transforms into embattled president Bill Clinton in the first full trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story (Ian West/PA)

Clive Owen transforms into embattled president Bill Clinton in the first full trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The British actor stars in the highly awaited limited series alongside Sopranos actress Edie Falco as his on-screen wife Hillary Clinton.

Impeachment explores the sex scandal that almost ousted Clinton from the White House – his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.

Beanie Feldstein stars as Lewinsky while Sarah Paulson – a frequent collaborator of series creator Ryan Murphy – portrays Linda Tripp, the civil servant who double-crossed the intern to uncover the illicit romance.

The trailer includes Owen, 56, uttering Clinton’s infamous denial over the affair.

“I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” he insists.

The scandal “isn’t about justice,” the trailer states, rather “impeachment”.

Comedian Billy Eichner appears as Matt Drudge, the journalist who helped break the story, while How I Met Your Mother’s Cobie Smulders stars as conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Clinton was impeached in 1998 over the affair after being accused of lying to the American public.

The Senate acquitted him and he saw out his second term in office.

Lewinsky was 22 when she and Clinton, then 49, embarked on an affair.

Previous American Crime Story series have focused on the criminal trial and acquittal of OJ Simpson over the death of his wife Nicole Brown and the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere in the US on September 7 but a UK release date is yet to be announced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal