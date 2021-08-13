Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Music

Crooner Tony Bennett retires from performing

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 5:05 am
Crooner Tony Bennett has retired from performing, his son said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Crooner Tony Bennett has retired from performing, his son and manager has said.

The singer, 95, revealed earlier this year he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Despite the illness, Bennett performed two sold-out shows with Lady Gaga at New York’s Radio City Music Hall last week.

Tony Bennett
He later cancelled the rest of his planned 2021 performances and Danny Bennett, who has been his father’s manager for more than 40 years, revealed the curtain has now come down on his glittering stage career.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” he told Variety. ”This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer.

“This is, however, doctors’ orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors — when Tony’s wife, Susan heard them — she said, ‘Absolutely not.’

“He’ll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired. The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him.

“We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance — something as simple as that.”

Danny added: “We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical stand poi … about human nature. Tony’s 95.”

Bennett was born in Queens, New York, in 1926, the grandson of immigrants from the impoverished Italian province of Calabria.

He has enjoyed a glorious career since first finding success in the 1950s, performing traditional pop standards and big band music.

Bennett has won 18 Grammys, according to the Recording Academy’s official website, and has sold more than 50 million records thanks to songs including I Left My Heart In San Francisco.

