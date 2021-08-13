Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lizzo and pregnant Cardi B channel Hercules in Rumours music video

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 5:49 am
Lizzo was joined by a pregnant Cardi B for the Ancient Greek-inspired Rumours music video (Ian West/PA)
Lizzo was joined by a pregnant Cardi B for the Ancient Greek-inspired Rumours music video.

The pop stars teamed up for the first time on the track, which addresses the criticism and speculation they have encountered during their careers.

The video channels Disney’s Hercules animated film, with Lizzo, 33, in a  golden Grecian dress while dismissing rumours about her.

Cardi B, who is expecting her second child, showed off her growing baby bump while sitting on a throne.

The video ends with the animated likenesses of the singers on a Greek vase.

Grammy-winner Lizzo announced the collaboration with Cardi B, 28, earlier this week, sharing the news with a video on Instagram.

She filmed herself video calling a sleepy Cardi B, who replied: “Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning.”

Fans had previously speculated Harry Styles would feature on Rumours, which is Lizzo’s first new music since 2019.

Her most recent album, Cuz I Love You, was a critical and commercial success and was nominated for album of the year at the Grammys.

It won the prize for best urban contemporary album.

