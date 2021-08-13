Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Taliban takes key Afghan provincial capital in relentless push

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 9:36 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 9:46 am
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul (AP)
Taliban forces have captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand, Afghan officials have said.

The loss of Helmand’s provincial capital comes after years of toil and blood spilled by US, UK and allied Nato forces.

Estimates suggest those countries lost some 800 troops over the decades-long war there.

The Taliban flag
A Taliban flag flies at a square in the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan (AP)

The insurgents have also captured the capital of Zabul province as their lightning offensive in the south gradually encircles the government in the capital, Kabul.

The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country, just weeks before the US plans to withdraw its last troops.

