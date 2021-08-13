Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Fresh flooding in central China kills another 21 people

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 12:05 pm
(Chinatopix via AP)
Flooding in central China has continued to cause havoc in cities and rural areas, with authorities saying another 21 people had been killed and another four were missing.

Floodwaters rose to 3.5 metres in Hubei province’s Liulin township following heavy rains that began on Wednesday.

The latest deaths add to the more than 300 people killed in flooding last month in Henan province just to the north.

The vast majority of those victims were in Zhengzhou, Henan’s provincial capital, where at least 292 died, including 14 who were trapped when the subway system was inundated.

Residents clean up in Liulin (Wu Zhizun/Xinhua/AP)

The new Hubei floods have been relatively small in comparison, with just over 8,000 people affected, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China regularly suffers seasonal flooding, but this year has been particularly severe with torrential rains reaching from the centre of the country as far north as Beijing.

The floods come on top of efforts to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 that has particularly affected Henan and the eastern province of Jiangsu.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people were killed and almost three million homes were destroyed, mostly along China’s biggest river, the Yangtze.

Direct losses from this summer’s flooding are already estimated to be more than £10 billion.

