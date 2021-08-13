Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Arsenal in talks with Real Madrid over possible Martin Odegaard return

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 12:09 pm
Martin Odegaard could be in line for a return to Arsenal. (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal and Real Madrid are in talks over an Emirates Stadium return for playmaker Martin Odegaard.

The 22-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Gunners, where he did enough to impress manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal, who finished eighth in the Premier League last year, have been keen to add a number 10 to their ranks over the course of the summer.

As well as Odegaard, they have been linked with moves for Leicester’s James Maddison and Houssem Aouar of Lyon.

But now it appears a return for Odegaard is the most likely outcome, with the PA news agency understanding talks have opened between Arsenal and the Spanish giants.

Odegaard left on a temporary move last January having failed to break into the Madrid team under Zinedine Zidane but has also been unable to convince Carlo Ancelotti of his talent this pre-season.

This time the move to Arsenal could be a permanent one, especially with the Premier League club about to sell Joe Willock to Newcastle to raise any additional funds to make the deal happen.

Norway international Odegaard made 20 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last year, scoring twice.

