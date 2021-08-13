Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Manchester United yet to complete Raphael Varane deal as Leeds game approaches

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 1:50 pm
Raphael Varane is still not a Manchester United player (Nick Potts/PA)
Raphael Varane will not be available for Manchester United’s season opener against Leeds as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the deal is not “100 per cent done yet”.

Having completed deals for Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho, the Old Trafford giants announced on July 27 that they had struck a deal with Real Madrid for the 28-year-old defender.

Varane had to obtain a visa and undergo quarantine before undergoing his medical, with Solskjaer saying the final aspects of the deal were not signed before Friday’s registration deadline for the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will only have one new signing to face Leeds
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take on Leeds on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA)

“He’s not trained with us and all the dots over the i’s and we haven’t crossed the t’s yet,” the United manager said.

“Things happen and things take time and unfortunately with the isolation that delayed these things.

“It’s not 100 per cent done yet… I can’t say that he will be involved tomorrow, I can probably say he won’t be (involved) because he’s not trained with us.”

Asked what the hold up has been and if there is any concern it will not be completed, Solskjaer said: “It always happens that there’s little things in there.

“But the big hold up was the isolation and the quarantine, of course. He’s been in Manchester now. It’ll be done soon.”

