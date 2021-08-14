Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Emma Stone to return for Cruella 2

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 3:22 am
Emma Stone is set to return for a Cruella sequel in a deal welcomed following criticism of Disney’s theatrical release model (Matt Crossick/PA)
Emma Stone is set to return for a Cruella sequel in a deal welcomed following criticism of Disney’s theatrical release model.

The Oscar-winning actress, 32, starred as Cruella de Vil in the first film, which arrived earlier this year in cinemas and on the premier access tier of Disney+.

It grossed more than 226 million dollars (£163 million) at the global box office, though Disney has not revealed how many viewers paid to watch it at home.

Emma Stone
Emma Stone is set to return for a Cruella sequel (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Disney’s pandemic-era strategy of simultaneously releasing its films in cinemas and on streaming has been criticised by some and Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson sued the giant over the practice, claiming it cost her potential earnings.

Talent agent Patrick Whitesell, of Endeavour, which represents Stone, said his client’s deal was good news for stars and studios.

He told Deadline: “While the media landscape has been disrupted in a meaningful way for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left on the sidelines to carry a disproportionate amount of the downside without the potential for upside.

“This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios’ interests with talent. We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognise her contributions as a creative partner.

“We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms.”

Johansson’s legal action triggered speculation more stars could sue studios over the cinema and streaming release strategy.

It was brought in while cinemas remained closed due to the pandemic.

Critics argue it can eat into a film’s box office takings which can ultimately hurt the final pay of actors, who fail to see the benefits of added subscribers to streaming services.

