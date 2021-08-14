Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Record daily infection toll reported in Australia’s most populous state

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 8:56 am Updated: August 14, 2021, 10:30 am
A View of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House seen from Sydney harbour in Australia (Chris Radburn/PA)
A View of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House seen from Sydney harbour in Australia (Chris Radburn/PA)

Australia’s most populous state reported a daily record 466 new locally acquired Covid-19 infections and increased fines for breaches of pandemic restrictions.

The previous record tally in New South Wales, home to Sydney, was 390, reported on Friday.

Four people had died overnight, bringing the death toll in New South Wales from an outbreak of the Delta variant first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 42.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said fines for breaking pandemic rules such as breaching quarantine orders had been increased from 1,000 Australian dollars (737 US dollars) to 5,000 (3,685 US dollars).

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Sydney residents will be restricted to within three miles of home, half the distance they were previously allowed.

The government later announced that all of New South Wales would be locked down until August 22.

Deputy premier John Barilaro tweeted that the stay-at-home orders were to minimise movement and protect regional communities from the evolving Covid-19 situation in Sydney.

Ms Berejiklian said a positive note was that half the New South Wales population older than 16 had at least one vaccine dose.

“We know that the lockdown, coupled with a strong, targeted vaccination programme, is what is going to get us out of this dire situation,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Police supported by the military will crack down on Sydney residents who breach stay-at-home orders from Sunday night.

Sydney has been in lockdown since June 26, 10 days after the first Delta case was detected.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]