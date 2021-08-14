Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Barcelona register Depay, Garcia and Manaj after Pique takes pay cut

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 12:18 pm Updated: August 14, 2021, 12:20 pm
Memphis Depay joined Barcelona this summer (Joan Monfort/AP)
Memphis Depay joined Barcelona this summer (Joan Monfort/AP)

Barcelona have announced the registration of Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj after coming to an agreement with Gerard Pique to reduce his wages.

The Spanish giants are still reeling from the departure of Lionel Messi, who joined Paris St Germain after the club were unable to honour a new contract because of financial restrictions.

Barcelona confirmed all of the three new players would be available for Sunday’s opening LaLiga fixture against Real Sociedad.

However, free signing Sergio Aguero – who left Manchester City at the end of last season – is still recovering from a calf problem and is set to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks.

Barcelona were able to reduce their wage bill following the sale of Junior Firpo to Leeds and Francisco Trincao’s loan to Wolves, while Jean-Clair Todibo joined Nice, Carles Alena went to Getafe and Konrad De La Fuente joined Marseille.

A statement on the club website read: “Barcelona is able to register Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to play in the Spanish Liga de Futbol Profesional. This has been made possible thanks to an agreement with Gerard Pique whereby the Barca second captain’s salary has been substantially reduced.

Eric Garcia in action
Eric Garcia left Manchester City in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

“This means that all of the first-team players will be available for selection by Ronald Koeman for this Sunday’s opening Liga fixture against Real Sociedad.

“The club is also continuing to work with two of the other captains, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to adapt their salaries to the club’s current situation. It must be noted that both players are totally and utterly willing to cooperate.

“This summer, FC Barcelona has achieved a number of sales and loans with regard to its senior squad that have meant that all of the players can be registered for the start of the 2021/22 season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]