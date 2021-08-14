Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Sprinter CJ Ujah ‘shocked and devastated’ over alleged anti-doping breach

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 4:01 pm
CJ Ujah has maintained his innocence over a doping charge (David Davies/PA)
Great Britain sprinter CJ Ujah says he is “shocked and devastated” by his provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit over an alleged anti-doping breach.

Ujah, 27, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics as part of the men’s 4x100m relay team, was informed on Thursday of an ‘adverse analytical finding’ from testing that took place during the Games.

Ujah said in a statement to the PA news agency: “It’s taken me a few days to process the information I received on Thursday shortly before it was made public.

CJ Ujah file photo
CJ Ujah was part of the silver medal-winning Great Britain 4x100m relay squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I am completely shocked and devastated by this news.

“To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat and I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance.

“I love my sport and I know my responsibilities both as an athlete and as a team-mate.

“I am respecting the formal processes and will not be making any further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

Ujah was found to have presence/use of prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.

If the case against Ujah is proven, the British relay quartet, also including Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, are likely to be stripped of their silver medals.

The AIU confirmed that Bahrain’s 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot-putter Benik Abramyan and Kenya sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo have also been provisionally suspended following adverse tests.

