Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Harry Kane not in Tottenham squad for opening game against Manchester City

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 3:45 pm
Harry Kane was absent for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane was not involved in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

The England captain, who wants to join City this summer, only had two training sessions with the first team following his late return from holiday.

And it was decided he was not fit enough to even take a place on the bench and did not travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tanguy Ndombele was also left out for Spurs, who named an unchanged side from the one that started the final friendly against Arsenal last week.

Jack Grealish made his full debut for City following his £100million move from Aston Villa, while Kevin De Bruyne was named on the bench.

