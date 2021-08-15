Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Harry Kane not involved in Tottenham’s Premier League opener with Man City

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 4:11 pm
It has been decided that Harry Kane he is not fit enough to face Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Harry Kane is not involved in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

The England captain, who wants to join City this summer, only had two training sessions with the first team following his late return from his holiday.

And it has been decided that he is not fit enough to even take a place on the bench and did not travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

City boss Pep Guardiola revealed last week that his club were interested in signing Kane, but Spurs have no intention of selling their star player and would need an offer of in excess of £150million to even get to the negotiating table.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo revealed that Kane trained on Sunday morning and does not know whether he will be in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Portuguese told Sky Sports: “He is continuing his preparation, the delay, all these things. Harry needs to work, he worked today and he will keep on working until he is ready for the team.

“Players that have not had many sessions need more work with us. It’s a different case with Bryan (Gil) because he was at the Olympic Games, also Romero, but I think, for them it is important to be here to see the stadium, the hotel, the meeting, to see all the process we have, it is important.

“He worked in the morning, I don’t know what he is going to do (this afternoon).”

Kane joins Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson as the only non-injured player involved in the Euro 2020 final not to feature for their clubs this weekend.

Jack Grealish – making his full debut following his £100million move from Aston Villa – and Raheem Sterling started for City, while John Stones and Kyle Walker were on the bench.

