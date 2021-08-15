Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Turkey sends ships to evacuate flood-hit town as death toll hits 62

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 5:42 pm
Workers clear mud from a street in the town of Bozkurt after floods brought chaos and destruction (AP)
Workers clear mud from a street in the town of Bozkurt after floods brought chaos and destruction (AP)

Turkey has sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose to at least 62.

Many more people remain missing after the floods on Wednesday.

Torrential rains pounded the country’s north-western Black Sea provinces, causing flooding that demolished homes, severed bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable.

The Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 52 people were killed in the province of Kastamonu, nine in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Turkey’s interior minister said 77 people were still missing in the flooding. Eight remained in hospital.

Emergency crews across the region kept up the search for the missing amid the many buildings that have partially collapsed.

The Turkish defence ministry sent two ships to evacuate people and vehicles from a town in Sinop.

They also sent military vehicles that can serve as temporary bridges to help get access to areas where bridges were wiped out.

Israel’s defence ministry said on Sunday it had reached out to Turkey with an offer to send a search-and-rescue team.

The heavy flooding came after Turkey endured a searing heat wave and as crews in the south were taming wildfires that raced across the country’s Mediterranean coast.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events: such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms, as the Earth warms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal