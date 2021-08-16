Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Roger Federer’s career in numbers as he announces lengthy lay-off

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 9:06 am
Roger Federer is set for a lengthy break from tennis (Tess Derry/PA)
Roger Federer is to undergo further knee surgery to give himself a “glimmer of hope” of returning to tennis.

The procedure is set to keep the 40-year-old out for “many months”.

Here, we take a look back at Federer’s remarkable career in numbers.

20 – grand slam titles, the most won by any man – a record shared with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

31 – grand slam finals.

23 – consecutive appearances in grand slam semi-finals, an all-time record.

36 – consecutive appearances in grand slam quarter-finals.

65 – consecutive grand slam appearances from the Australian Open in 2000 to the French Open in 2016.

Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy at Wimbledon
8 – Wimbledon titles, the most of any man.

6 – Australian Open titles.

5 – US Open titles.

1 – French Open title.

1,251 – career matches won out of 1,526.

Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon
369 – match wins in grand slams.

310 – weeks spent at world number one, 237 of them consecutively.

36 – at 36 years and 320 days, Federer was the oldest world number one in ATP history.

5 – Federer has reached the final at every grand slam at least five times.

103 – career titles, second in the Open era behind Jimmy Connors.

Jimmy Connors in action
6 – titles won at the ATP Finals, an all-time record.

10 – titles won at the ATP events in Basel and Halle.

12 – titles won in 2006, his most successful season.

92 – matches won from 97 played in 2006.

65 – consecutive matches won on grass from 2003 to 2008.

Roger Federer with the ATP Finals trophy
4 – Federer reached the finals of all the grand slams in three different seasons.

2 – Olympic medals; gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka in 2008, silver in singles in 2012.

24 – losses to his great rival Rafael Nadal from 40 matches.

130,594,339 – career prize money (US dollars).

