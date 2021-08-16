Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Hundreds flee homes as Israeli firefighters tackle blazes near Jerusalem

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 10:10 am
An Israeli soldier carries a box of sandwiches as he walks with a fellow soldier through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
An Israeli soldier carries a box of sandwiches as he walks with a fellow soldier through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Israeli firefighters battled wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day after the blaze forced hundreds of residents from their homes.

Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city.

Israeli media reported that around 6.5 square miles of forest had already burned.

The fires are casting a shadow over Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
The fires are casting a shadow over Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Residents of several communities were evacuated from their homes on Sunday as the fire raged out of control, fuelled by winds and extremely dry conditions after a hot summer.

The fire sent a plume of thick black smoke over Jerusalem.

The Environmental Protection Ministry warned area residents of very high air pollution and advised against prolonged outdoor activity.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal