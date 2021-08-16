Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In pictures: Roger Federer’s trophy-laden career

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 11:36 am
Roger Federer in 2003 (left) and 2021 (Rebecca Naden/John Walton/PA).
Roger Federer is set to undergo further knee surgery to give himself “a glimmer of hope” of returning to the tennis tour.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the 40-year-old, 20-time grand slam champion’s remarkable career in pictures.

An 18-year-old Roger Federer in action during his first-round defeat to Russia’s Yevgeny Kafelnikov at Wimbledon in 2000 (Sean Dempsey/PA).
Federer celebrates his five-set victory over Pete Sampras in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2001, which heralded his arrival as the game’s next star (Rebecca Naden/PA).
A disconsolate Federer, the seventh seed, reflects on his defeat to 18-year-old Mario Ancic in the first round at Wimbledon in 2002 (Rebecca Naden/PA).
Federer won his maiden grand slam title at Wimbledon the following year, beating Mark Philippoussis in the final (Rebecca Naden/PA).
Federer beat Andy Roddick to retain his title in 2004 (Rebecca Nadan/PA).
Federer with his then girlfriend, now wife, Mirka Vavrinec at the 2005 Wimbledon champions’ dinner (Andrew Parsons/PA).
Federer lifts the Wimbledon trophy again in 2006 after beating Rafael Nadal (Fiona Hanson/PA).
Federer poses alongside a terracotta warrior sculpture of himself at the 2007 Madrid Masters tournament (Handout/PA).
A first Wimbledon final defeat for Federer as he is beaten by Nadal in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA).
Federer poses alongside women’s singles champion Serena Williams after landing Wimbledon title number six in 2009 (Bob Martin/AELTC/PA).
Federer left Andy Murray in tears as he won the 2010 Australian Open (Jon Buckle/PA).
Federer ended 2011 without a grand slam title, losing in the US Open semi-finals to Novak Djokovic (Mehdi Taamallah/PA).
Having beaten Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final, the Scot gained revenge at the London Olympics as Federer had to settle for silver (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Federer reflects on his shock second-round defeat to Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky at Wimbledon in 2013 (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/PA).
Federer was back in the Wimbledon final in 2014, only to lose to Djokovic (Gareth Fuller/PA).
It was the same story the following year (Mike Egerton/PA).
There was a semi-final exit at Wimbledon in 2016 as Federer was beaten by Milos Raonic (John Walton/PA).
But 2017 brought a record eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool/PA).
Federer won his 20th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open in 2018, but at Wimbledon was beaten in the quarter-finals by Kevin Anderson (John Walton/PA).
He collected another Wimbledon runner-up trophy in 2019, presented by the Duchess of Cambridge (Will Oliver/Pool/PA).
A final Wimbledon wave? Federer salutes the crowd after his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals at this year’s Wimbledon (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA).

