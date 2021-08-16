How 5 summer signings fared on their Premier League debuts for their new clubs

A number of summer signings made their Premier League debuts on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some of them fared.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish (right) played the full duration of Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA).

After coming on as a substitute in the Community Shield loss to Leicester the previous weekend, Grealish made his league debut for Manchester City from the start at Tottenham on Sunday. The £100million playmaker produced some good moments but was quiet overall as City were beaten 1-0. He received a booking in stoppage time.

Jadon Sancho

First minutes as a Red, what a start to the season! PP x BF link up 🥶 pic.twitter.com/nfifkTYll4 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 14, 2021

Grealish’s fellow England attacker Sancho came off the bench in the 75th minute of Manchester United’s 5-1 win over Leeds at Old Trafford on Saturday. The 21-year-old was unable to help the hosts add to the five goals they had already scored but did provide glimpses of his talent.

Ben White

My new home. Can’t wait to get started @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/nogIVP8Fcj — Benjamin White (@ben6white) July 30, 2021

Friday’s match at Brentford was not the debut new Arsenal recruit White would have hoped for. The Gunners produced a below-par display as they were beaten 2-0, with White and the rest of the defence given a tough time by the Bees attack and left red-faced by the way they allowed the hosts to score their second goal.

Danny Ings

The thoughts of @IngsDanny following his Aston Villa debut… pic.twitter.com/BzsY3NoGxr — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 15, 2021

Ings also endured defeat on his debut, with Aston Villa going down 3-2 at Watford on Saturday – but he did at least get on the scoresheet. The former Southampton striker registered the final goal of the game in stoppage time, reducing the deficit with a penalty.

Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis (right) scored Watford’s first goal against Aston Villa on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA).

Watford’s capture of Nigeria forward Dennis from Club Brugge may have been overshadowed by more high-profile summer signings, but he made a big impression in the contest against Villa, scoring 10 minutes into his debut with a slotted finish and then setting up Ismaila Sarr’s goal that made it 2-0.