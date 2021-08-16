Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

How 5 summer signings fared on their Premier League debuts for their new clubs

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 3:16 pm
Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Ben White (Nick Potts/Martin Rickett/Ben White/PA).
A number of summer signings made their Premier League debuts on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some of them fared.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish (right) played the full duration of Manchester City's 1-0 defeat at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA).
After coming on as a substitute in the Community Shield loss to Leicester the previous weekend, Grealish made his league debut for Manchester City from the start at Tottenham on Sunday. The £100million playmaker produced some good moments but was quiet overall as City were beaten 1-0. He received a booking in stoppage time.

Jadon Sancho

Grealish’s fellow England attacker Sancho came off the bench in the 75th minute of Manchester United’s 5-1 win over Leeds at Old Trafford on Saturday. The 21-year-old was unable to help the hosts add to the five goals they had already scored but did provide glimpses of his talent.

Ben White

Friday’s match at Brentford was not the debut new Arsenal recruit White would have hoped for. The Gunners produced a below-par display as they were beaten 2-0, with White and the rest of the defence given a tough time by the Bees attack and left red-faced by the way they allowed the hosts to score their second goal.

Danny Ings

Ings also endured defeat on his debut, with Aston Villa going down 3-2 at Watford on Saturday – but he did at least get on the scoresheet. The former Southampton striker registered the final goal of the game in stoppage time, reducing the deficit with a penalty.

Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis (right) scored Watford's first goal against Aston Villa on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA).
Watford’s capture of Nigeria forward Dennis from Club Brugge may have been overshadowed by more high-profile summer signings, but he made a big impression in the contest against Villa, scoring 10 minutes into his debut with a slotted finish and then setting up Ismaila Sarr’s goal that made it 2-0.

