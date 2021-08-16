Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Protesters clash with Thai police amid tensions over pandemic handling

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 3:43 pm
Riot police launch tear gas at anti-government protesters during a protest near Government house in Bangkok, Thailand (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)
Thai police and anti-government protesters clashed for a second straight day in Bangkok, as anger over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic continues to simmer.

Police in riot gear fired a water cannon and tear gas to force back about 200 protesters as they approached Government House, where prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has an office.

The organisers called off the rally soon afterwards.

Later, there were more disturbances in the Din Daeng area of the city when a group of young protesters tried to move toward an army base where Mr Prayuth has his residence.

Thailand Protests
Anti-government protesters blocked road with cars and motorcycles (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)

There have been repeated clashes in the built-up urban area in the past 10 days.

The demonstrators are calling for Mr Prayuth’s resignation over his perceived bungling of the government’s coronavirus vaccination programme.

Infections have surged in the past few weeks while vaccination rates remain low.

The protests are also part of a wider push for sweeping political change that includes the resignation of the government, a new constitution and, most contentious of all, fundamental reform of the powerful but opaque monarchy.

