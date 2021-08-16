Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joe Biden to speak publicly on Afghanistan for first time in nearly a week

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 4:24 pm
President Joe Biden meets virtually with his national security team and senior officials for a briefing on Afghanistan at Camp David (The White House/AP)
President Joe Biden will return to the White House to address the nation on the US evacuation from Afghanistan.

The president will speak a day after the Taliban took control of the country.

The White House said Mr Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3.45 on Monday afternoon from the East Room local time (20.45 BST).

It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

