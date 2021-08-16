Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Naomi Osaka gets tearful in first press conference for almost three months

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 9:14 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 9:50 pm
Naomi Osaka, pictured, was reduced to tears in her first press conference after pulling out of the French Open (Steven Paston/PA)
Naomi Osaka, pictured, was reduced to tears in her first press conference after pulling out of the French Open (Steven Paston/PA)

Naomi Osaka broke down in tears in her first press conference since withdrawing from the French Open for mental health reasons.

The four-time grand slam champion pulled out of Roland Garros on May 31 after being threatened with expulsion over refusing to fulfil media duties.

The 23-year-old missed Wimbledon but returned to action for the Olympics in her native Japan, and agreed to take part in her first press conference in almost three months on Monday.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Opening Ceremony
Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 last month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Osaka has received a bye into Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open second round, and found herself reduced to tears when quizzed on how to balance perceived issues with press conferences with benefiting from her profile.

“That’s interesting: I would say the occasion, when to do the press conferences is what I feel is the most difficult,” said Osaka, before pausing.

“I’m actually very interested in that point of view.

“For me I feel this is something I can’t really speak for everybody, I can only speak for myself.

“But ever since I was younger, I’ve had a lot of media interest on me, and I think it’s because of my background as well as how I play.

“Because in the first place I’m a tennis player, which is why a lot of people are interested in me.

“So I would say in that regard I’m quite different to a lot of people, and I can’t really help that there are some things I tweet or say that create a lot of news articles or things like that.

“But I would also say, I’m not really sure how to balance it too, I’m figuring it out at the same time as you are, I would say.”

After offering that considered answer, Osaka then broke down while trying to listen to the next question.

The world number two then left the press conference to compose herself, before returning, answering one further question in English and several in Japanese.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]