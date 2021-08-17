Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
News / World

On This Day in 2010: France striker Nicolas Anelka suspended for 18 matches

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 6:03 am
Nicolas Anelka was banned by France (David Davies/PA)
Nicolas Anelka was suspended for 18 international matches by the French Football Federation in relation to his conduct at the World Cup on this day in 2010.

Chelsea striker Anelka was disciplined for his part in the internal strife which contributed to Les Bleus’ early exit from the tournament in South Africa.

Patrice Evra was handed a five-match ban, Franck Ribery suspended for three matches and Jeremy Toulalan for one game.

Soccer – UEFA European Championship 2008 Qualifying – Group B – France v Scotland – Parc des Princes
Nicolas Anelka won 69 caps and scored 14 goals for France (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The remaining members of the 23-man squad escaped further punishment having already missed the first match of Laurent Blanc’s reign as coach.

Evra, Eric Abidal, Anelka, Ribery and Toulalan were called to the FFF hearing to discuss the behaviour of the national team during the World Cup, when in-fighting led to them being eliminated in the group stage.

Les Bleus’ campaign descended into farce after the squad went on strike when Anelka was sent home from South Africa following an altercation with then coach Raymond Domenech.

Soccer – 2010 FIFA World Cup Draw – Cape Town International Convention Centre
Anelka clashed with France manager Raymond Domenech (Gareth Copley/PA)

France finished bottom of their group after scoring just one goal and earning one point in three matches.

The fall-out from the team’s lamentable performance led to new coach Blanc suspending all 23 members of the World Cup squad from selection for a friendly against Norway, while the FFF also withheld bonuses owed to the players.

Anelka went on to dismiss his ban as irrelevant given he claimed to have already retired from international football. He duly never played for France again.

