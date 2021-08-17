Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Visitor performs daring rescue after handler dragged into enclosure by alligator

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 7:39 am Updated: August 17, 2021, 7:42 am
A TV cameraman films the entrance of Scales and Tails Utah (Rick Bowmer/AP)
A TV cameraman films the entrance of Scales and Tails Utah (Rick Bowmer/AP)

An employee at a reptile centre in the US is recovering after an alligator yanked her into its enclosure during a presentation and thrashed her around before a fast-acting visitor leapt inside and helped free her from its jaws.

Video taken by a guest shows an unidentified handler at Scales & Tails Utah, in suburban Salt Lake City, talking to some adults and children about the alligator when it bit her hand and dragged her into the water.

Shane Richins, the company’s owner, said in an interview that the handler was opening the enclosure to feed the alligator as usual, but this time the reptile “got a little extra spunky”.

He said the centre normally has a strict policy for a second handler to be nearby when employees are working with the alligators.

The entrance of Scales and Tails Utah
The entrance of Scales and Tails Utah (Rick Bowmer/AP)

But that has not been enforced in recent years if the worker is not planning to enter the enclosure, he said.

“We still enforce it strictly whenever somebody gets in with the gator but, of course, going forward, we will be back to strictly enforcing it with any interactions with the gator for that very reason,” Mr Richins said.

After pulling the handler into its pen, the alligator began whipping around and kept its jaws clamped on her as she struggled to break free.

One of the guests, later identified as Donnie Wiseman, yelled “We’ve got trouble in here!” before jumping into the water and climbing on top of the reptile.

Another bystander ushered the children away as they cried, the video showed.

Mr Wiseman got the alligator pinned and the handler calmly gave him and another man, Todd Christopher, instructions to help her escape from the pool.

Mr Wiseman stayed on top of the reptile until after the woman was free.

Mr Christopher’s wife, who has a background in nursing, then began performing first aid before emergency crews arrived.

Mr Richins said the handler underwent surgery and is taking antibiotics.

The West Valley City business said she is “doing well and is in recovery”.

According to its website, Scales & Tails Utah is a family-run operation that provides educational presentations on reptiles, birds, spiders and scorpions.

It hailed the visitors who rushed to the handler’s aid.

“These gentlemen could have stayed in the safety zone as most of us would, but instead jumped into the situation, of their own volition, and helped secure the alligator,” the company said in a statement.

“Their help, combined with the training of our staff member, probably saved her life and her limbs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]