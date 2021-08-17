Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dolly Parton helped fund Covid vaccine because ‘something bad’ was on its way

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 11:47 am
Dolly Parton feels she got too much credit for helping fund Covid vaccine (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton has said she feels she was given more credit than she deserved for helping fund the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

The beloved country music star donated one million dollars (£725,000) to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee, which participated in the research for the vaccine.

The singer, 75, said she had felt compelled to help because she sensed “something bad” was on its way.

She told Absolute Radio Country: “When the pandemic came out, I just felt led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise and I just kind of wanted to help with that, so I donated to help with that.

“So, mine was a small part, of course, but I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve, but I was happy to be part of that, and to be able to try stop something in its tracks that’s really just become such a monster for all of us.”

She received a dose of her own medicine in March when she had the vaccine she helped fund. While documenting the event, she changed the lyrics to one of her best-known ballads to encourage people to have the vaccine.

To the tune of Jolene, Parton sang: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

The Queen of Country also wrote the lyrics and music to the popular 9 to 5: The Musical, named after her best-selling hit, but she does not star in the production.

The show tells the story of three female work colleagues pushed to breaking point by their sexist boss and is set to start touring in the UK again at the end of August after being shut down due to the pandemic.

Asked whether she will return to the UK, she said: “I don’t have any plans to come unless it would be to do something with the 9 to 5 musical, but I’m not planning to do any touring right now.

“We have got to let all this Covid stuff and travelling be a little easier, we have got to all stay smart and be good, but I definitely want to come back to the UK, because I love my fans there.

“So, there’ll be a time, there’ll be a reason and there’ll be a place.”

She explained that one of the messages she tries to convey with the musical is one of female empowerment and equality.

Parton added: “I think we should all be allowed to be ourselves, whether it’s women in the workplace, if they’re mistreated or if they do the work and don’t get the credit for it.

“I think whoever does the job should be recognised and paid for that, shouldn’t matter whether your male or female.”

