Wednesday, August 18th 2021
News / World

Fabio Jakobsen wins stage four of Vuelta a Espana

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 5:26 pm
Fabio Jakobsen wins stage four of Vuelta a Espana

Fabio Jakobsen powered to an emotional victory in Molina de Aragon in stage four of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Dutch sprinter claimed his third Grand Tour stage win two years after he won his first two, also in Spain.

However, it was a first stage victory since he almost lost his life in a crash during the 2020 Tour de Pologne.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider was behind Arnaud Demare with only 200 metres remaining but was the strongest over the finishing straight.

Estonia’s Rein Taaramae kept the overall race leaders’ red jersey despite a late crash.

The incident came inside the last 3km, a distance that allowed him to retain La Roja.

