Death toll from Haiti earthquake raised to 1,941

Officials in Haiti have raised the death toll from a powerful weekend earthquake to 1,941, just as a tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rains the Caribbean nation.

The Civil Protection Agency also raised the number of injured people to 9,900.

The devastation is centred on the country’s southwestern area, where healthcare has reached capacity and people have lost homes and loved ones.

Residents watch an excavator remove rubble from a collapsed building (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Meanwhile, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to the government’s response to the deadly quake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.

Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was hit hardest by Saturday’s quake, and officials warned some areas could get 15 inches of rain before the storm moved on.

Intermittent rain fell in the earthquake-damaged city of Les Caves and in the capital of Port-au-Prince.