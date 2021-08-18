Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Pope Francis says getting coronavirus vaccine is ‘act of love’

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 10:31 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 12:47 pm
Pope Francis (Riccardo De Luca/AP)
Pope Francis (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

Pope Francis is adding his voice to a campaign to overcome vaccine scepticism, issuing a public service announcement insisting that vaccines are safe, effective and an “act of love”.

The video message released on Wednesday is aimed at a global audience but directed particularly at the Americas.

It features six cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America as well as the Argentinian-born pope.

It was produced by the Vatican and the Ad Council, which has produced a series of pro-vaccine ads in a bid to get more people vaccinated.

In his comments, Francis said: “Being vaccinated with vaccines authorised by the competent authorities is an act of love.

“And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love.”

He added: “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.”

Francis had emphasised at the start of the pandemic the need to ensure equal access to the vaccine, especially for the poor.

Tourists using a “green pass”, indicating vaccine use, checked by keepers at the entrance of the Vatican Museums (Riccardo De Luca/AP)
Tourists using a ‘green pass’, indicating vaccine use, checked by keepers at the entrance of the Vatican Museums (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

But faced with increasing scepticism about vaccines especially among religious conservatives, the Vatican has vowed an all-out effort to overcome hesitancy and encourage widespread vaccination.

The Vatican has declared that it is morally acceptable for Catholics to receive Covid-19 vaccines, including those based on research that used cells derived from aborted foetuses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]