Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Country star Garth Brooks ends stadium tour due to rising Covid cases

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 7:19 pm
Country star Garth Brooks has cancelled five shows (Brent Clarke/Invision/AP)
Country star Garth Brooks has cancelled five shows (Brent Clarke/Invision/AP)

US country star Garth Brooks has cancelled his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Brooks had said weeks ago that he would be reassessing the tour in light of the surge in cases.

Tickets will be refunded for shows scheduled in Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.

He had also planned to play in Seattle but declined to put tickets on sale.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in a statement on Wednesday. “Now, watching this new wave, I realise we are still in the fight and I must do my part.”

Brooks, one of the biggest-selling entertainers in music, restarted touring in July and regularly performs in front of 60,000-70,000 people. Many of his shows sell out well in advance.

Brooks said he is hopeful that he can resume touring before the end of the year and reschedule the tour dates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal